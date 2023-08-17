Barbie becomes Warner Bros’ biggest film in the domestic market beating The Dark Knight

Since its release, Greta Gerwig’s whimsical comedy “Barbie” has been achieving remarkable milestones within the film industry. Initially, this movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling not only became the highest-grossing film ever directed by a solo female director but also secured the distinction of being the first female-directed film to cross the $1 billion mark. Now, it has achieved another feat by becoming Warner Bros’ most successful film in the domestic market (United States), overtaking Christopher Nolan’s 2008 superhero blockbuster “The Dark Knight.” The ongoing rivalry between the Barbenheimer and Batman continues, with Barbie’s current domestic box office earnings reaching $537.5 million, slightly surpassing The Dark Knight’s $536 million. As the film approaches its fourth weekend, its momentum at the box office remains strong.

Forecasts suggest that in the upcoming days, Barbie is poised to outpace Universal’s animated hit “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which has amassed $574 million, becoming the leading domestic release of 2023. With its global box office earnings recently surpassing $1.2 billion, Barbie is now setting its sights on surpassing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” ($1.35 billion) to claim the title of the highest-grossing worldwide release of the year.

The film also boasts an ensemble cast including Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Helen Mirren, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.

“Barbie” delves into the journey of its central character, Barbie, who embarks on a voyage of self-discovery in the real world alongside her partner Ken and owner Sasha. Barbie’s pivotal decision is triggered by her realization of imperfections in her once flawless appearance. Navigating the intricacies of the tangible world, including societal standards of beauty, their experiences culminate in a transformative impact on the social structure within the realm of Barbieland.