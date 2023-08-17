BJP declares to oppose Karnataka CM’s decision to rescind state’s education strategy

The National Education Policy (NEP) will be abandoned starting with the following academic year, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared at a party meeting, prompting the BJP to criticise the Congress administration and label it ‘vindictive’ tactics.

Basavaraj Bommai, a former chief minister, told India Today that the action was ‘uncalled for.’ Additionally, he urged the Karnataka government not to ‘play with the future of children.’ Bommai stated that he and the BJP would vigorously oppose this action.

Madhu Bangarappa, the minister of education, justified the government’s choice by noting that it was already stated in the manifesto. He continued by saying that the subjects taught shouldn’t be chosen with malice.

He claimed that a preliminary meeting with authorities had been called, and that a committee will soon be established to work up the SEP (state education policy).

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar responded to the claim that this was an intentional action against the BJP-led Centre, questioning why NEP has only been implemented in Karnataka and not in Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, or Madhya Pradesh.

Shivakumar lauded Rajeev Gandhi’s educational approach as well, believing it effective for primary school, technical education, and higher education. He continued by saying that there was no need to implement NEP and that it was only a political move.