Congress discusses Delhi’s LS poll readiness, urges leaders to strengthen all 7 seats

Congress leaders in Delhi met with senior party officials to assess readiness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. They explored strategies to fortify the party’s presence across all seven parliamentary constituencies within the capital city. During the meeting, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party leader Rahul Gandhi emphasized the importance of unity and maintaining strong connections with the public.

Among those in attendance were Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary and former Union Minister Ajay Maken. They highlighted matters linked to a potential alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). This discussion showcases the party’s concern for electoral alliances and collaborative efforts to strengthen its position. By reviewing election preparations and deliberating on organizational strategies, Congress seeks to present a united front and address pertinent concerns ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.