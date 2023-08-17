Controversy Surrounds Bradley Cooper’s Offensive Prosthetic Nose in ‘Maestro’

Bradley Cooper’s upcoming film ‘Maestro’ has stirred up considerable attention, primarily due to the controversial use of a prosthetic nose in his portrayal of Leonard Bernstein. This choice has sparked a heated debate, leading to accusations of promoting Jewish stereotypes through exaggerated facial features and casting a non-Jewish actor for a Jewish role. The concept of ‘Jewface,’ which pertains to inauthentic portrayals of Jewish individuals, has come into play.

The teaser of ‘Maestro’ provides a sneak peek into Leonard Bernstein’s romantic relationship with Felicia Montealegre, wherein Cooper dons a significant prosthetic nose to embody the conductor. This portrayal has led to discussions about the authenticity of the representation and whether such a choice was warranted. Many critics argue that the prosthetic nose appears unnecessary and detracts from the film’s credibility.

Cooper, known for his roles in films like ‘The Hangover’ series, ‘A Star is Born,’ and voicing Rocket Raccoon in the MCU, takes on the role of the renowned musical conductor alongside Carey Mulligan, who portrays Felicia Montealegre. Their relationship takes center stage in the movie, delving into both the personal and professional aspects of their lives.

Social media platforms have been flooded with commentary on Cooper’s prosthetic nose, with users comparing it to actual photos of Leonard Bernstein. One user tweeted, “The big anti-Semitic prosthetic nose on Bradley Cooper was definitely not necessary…” Another post reads, “Bradley Cooper’s own nose is larger than the actual person.” Such opinions raise questions about the accuracy and intention behind the decision to use such a prosthetic.

Directed by Bradley Cooper, ‘Maestro’ is a biopic centered around the life of the celebrated composer Leonard Bernstein. It explores both his professional achievements as a composer and his personal journey, including his marriage and sexuality. The film is set to be released on September 2, 2023. As the release date approaches, the controversy surrounding the prosthetic nose portrayal continues to ignite conversations about representation and authenticity in the film industry.