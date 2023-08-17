Court criticizes using chest size of female candidates to assess lung capacity

The Rajasthan High Court has strongly criticized the practice of using chest measurements to assess the lung capacity of female candidates during physical examinations for recruitment, particularly for positions like foresters. The court labeled this criterion as arbitrary and offensive, causing harm to the dignity of women. The judgment, delivered by Justice Dinesh Mehta, came in response to a petition filed by three female candidates who were disqualified based on chest measurements, despite passing the Physical Efficiency Test for the Forest Guard role.

While the court refrained from interfering in the recruitment process that had already concluded, it emphasized the need for reflection on the requirement of chest measurement for female candidates in various posts. Justice Mehta pointed out that chest size doesn’t necessarily correlate with physical fitness or lung capacity in women.

The court deemed the practice unreasonable and an intrusion into the privacy of women. It asserted that such a criterion not only lacks a logical basis but also violates the dignity, autonomy, and mental integrity of women. The court emphasized that this approach contradicts the principles of Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution, which safeguard the right to privacy and dignity.

The court’s ruling highlighted the arbitrary and demeaning nature of the chest measurement practice, urging state authorities to consider expert opinions for developing alternative methods to gauge lung capacity. While the court upheld the disqualification of the petitioners based on the existing measurement practice, it sent a strong message against this procedure, urging officials to reevaluate and revise the standards in a way that respects the dignity and rights of female candidates.