FIR filed against speakers at Palwal ‘mahapanchayat’ following violence in Haryana’s Nuh

Following the August 13 ‘Sarv Hindu Samaj mahapanchayat’ in Palwal, Haryana, an FIR has been lodged by the police against unidentified individuals who allegedly delivered inflammatory speeches, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday. The FIR was initiated based on a complaint by Probationer Sub-Inspector (PSI) Sachin. It was alleged that during the gathering in Pondri village, certain individuals made provocative remarks against another community. This resulted in the registration of the FIR under sections 153-A (encouraging hostility between different groups) and 505 (statements causing public nuisance), among others, at the Hathin Police station on Monday.

SHO Manoj Kumar mentioned that the FIR is now on record and actions will be taken according to legal procedures. The ‘mahapanchayat,’ led by Hindu organizations, decided to recommence the VHP’s Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh on August 28. This Yatra had been disrupted due to communal violence in July.

During the event, numerous demands were raised, including an NIA (National Investigation Agency) inquiry into the attack on the VHP yatra that occurred on July 31, as well as the declaration of Nuh as a district free from cow slaughter. Notably, some Hindu leaders expressed that the Hindu community in Nuh, which is predominantly Muslim, should be granted leniency in acquiring arms licenses for self-defense. The event’s discussions and the FIR reflect the ongoing tensions and concerns surrounding communal dynamics in the region.