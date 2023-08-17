For not bringing Hindi book, Delhi teacher beats class 6 student, one hospitalised

A teacher is accused of assaulting a student in class 6 for failing to bring his Hindi textbook to school, according to a report filed by Delhi Police. The national capital’s Dayalpur police station area is where the incident occurred.

The child was allegedly beaten by the teacher so severely that he had to be taken right away to the hospital, where it is reported that his condition is deteriorating.

At Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, the student is receiving medical attention.

The victim’s father, Mohammed Ramjani, a Mustafabad native, claimed that the instructor beat his 11-year-old son, Arbaz, but he did not contact the police until his son’s condition deteriorated on August 6.

According to the complaint, when the accused teacher inquired about the Hindi book, the student got up from his seat and walked out of the room after admitting that he hadn’t brought it to class that day. The teacher allegedly stopped his path after that, smacked him, and even choked the student.

‘My son Arbaz is not even in a condition to give a statement, so legal action must be taken by filing a complaint against Sadul Hasan, the teacher who slapped his son,’ the father said.

A complaint has been made to the police, and an investigation is under progress.