HP CM Sukhu: Rebuilding Rain-Damaged Infrastructure to Span a Year

The death toll in rain-battered Himachal Pradesh has risen to 71, with more bodies being recovered. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu described the task of rebuilding the damaged infrastructure as a “mountain-like challenge.”

Principal Secretary (Revenue) Onkar Chand Sharma stated that 71 people have died in the past three days, with 13 still missing. Since Sunday night, a total of 57 bodies have been recovered. Sukhu initially reported about 60 deaths since Sunday night.

Heavy rains have caused landslides in multiple districts, including Shimla, impacting areas like Summer Hill, Fagli, and Krishna Nagar. In an interview, Sukhu estimated a loss of about Rs 10,000 crore due to heavy rains in July and the current week, and mentioned that it would take a year to rebuild the damaged infrastructure. He emphasized that while it’s a significant challenge, the government is focused on restoring the infrastructure within the specified time frame.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 24, a total of 214 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state, with 38 still missing. Rescue operations continue in various affected areas. The Education department has closed schools and colleges due to inclement weather, and Himachal Pradesh University suspended teaching activities until August 19.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri called for declaring a national calamity in Himachal Pradesh and releasing Rs 2,000 crore for restoration. The state has faced massive damage, with over 10,714 houses partially or completely damaged and losses exceeding Rs 7,480 crore.

Rescue operations involving the Army, Indian Air Force, National Disaster Response Force, and State Disaster Response Force are ongoing, with helicopters and personnel assisting. Chief Minister Sukhu conducted an aerial survey to assess evacuation efforts and noted that this is the worst natural calamity the state has experienced in the last 50 years.

The Governor visited the landslide-hit Krishna Nagar area, where hundreds of families have been affected. The Indian Air Force provided support with helicopter deployments, and the state has been grappling with unprecedented rainfall this monsoon season.