‘Jailer’ & ‘Gadar 2’ Dominate Box Office with Impressive Runs, Beat Competitors

On August 16, amidst a typical workday, both ‘Jailer’ starring Rajinikanth and ‘Gadar 2’ featuring Sunny Deol managed to outshine not only Akshay Kumar’s ‘OMG 2’ but also left Chiranjeevi’s ‘Bholaa Shankar’ far behind.

As Day 6 concluded, ‘Gadar 2’ boasted a worldwide collection of Rs 338.50 crore (India gross: Rs 308.50 crore, including 18% GST, and Rs 30 crore overseas).

Remarkably, ‘Gadar 2’ struck a chord in Chennai with a 73.75% theatre occupancy. The portrayal of Tara Singh’s one-man battle against Pakistan resonated, proving that Pakistan-bashing resonates as strongly in the south as it does in the north.

‘Jailer’, being a Tamil film, has a smaller reach than ‘Gadar 2’. However, with Rajinikanth at its helm, it amassed Rs 420 crore by the seventh day (India gross: Rs 264.70 crore, overseas: Rs 155.30 crore).

The film’s domestic earnings predominantly hail from the four southern states—Tamil Nadu (Rs 121.60 crore), Andhra Pradesh/Telangana (Rs 53.50 crore), Karnataka (Rs 44.40 crore), and Kerala (Rs 35.90 crore).

Rajini’s global fanbase ensured an overseas collection five times higher than ‘Gadar 2’s, solidifying its position as India’s top film.

In contrast, ‘OMG 2’ crossed the Rs 100-crore mark (Rs 108.80 crore total, including India gross: Rs 93.80 crore and overseas: Rs 15 crore), while ‘Bholaa Shankar’ struggled at Rs 39 crore (India gross: Rs 33.40 crore, overseas: Rs 5.60 crore).

‘Jailer’ generated massive excitement across South India, with Tamil Nadu offices granting a day off to employees for its August 10 release. Rajinikanth’s role as an aged jailer pursuing a notorious gang lord and eliminating his gang members was compelling.

Trade expert Ramesh Bala commented on ‘Jailer’s’ box office success: “Rajinikanth is a Superstar. The ‘Superstar’ tag alone garners immense attention. His global recognition and humble nature further enhance his appeal.”

Bala projected ‘Jailer’s’ lifetime collection to touch Rs 600 crore, surpassing ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’ and ‘Vikram’, nearing Rajini’s ‘2.0’.

‘Gadar 2’s collection may not exceed Rs 450-500 crore, but given its production cost of around Rs 75 crore, the makers are undoubtedly celebrating their success.