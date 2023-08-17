Jaishankar meets US Congress members, discusses enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation

On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with a US Congressional delegation, amidst speculation that they were denied meetings with other political leaders. “We had a productive interaction with the US Congressional delegation today, and we are pleased that they joined us for Independence Day. Our discussions centered around the ongoing transformation in India, particularly its positive impact on governance,” Jaishankar stated after the meeting.

Led by US Congress members Ro Khanna and Michael Waltz, accompanied by six others, the delegation participated in Independence Day festivities at the Red Fort. Khanna and Waltz co-chair the bipartisan Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans. This marked the first instance of a US delegation attending the August 15 celebrations.

“We also shared perspectives on advancing our bilateral partnership. Our discussions covered global scenarios and our collaborative efforts on multilateral, regional, and worldwide matters,” Dr. Jaishankar added. However, there were reports suggesting that Khanna was restricted from meeting certain politicians during his stay in Delhi. This situation arose when it was noted that Khanna had expressed his intention to meet politicians facilitated by the MEA. Both the MEA and Khanna refrained from commenting on this issue.

Nonetheless, Khanna emphasized the importance of open discussions. He tweeted, “Critics say I engage with those I disagree with. However, I believe we shouldn’t shy away from debates or opportunities to engage with varying ideologies. My core values remain steadfast irrespective of such interactions.” Earlier, Khanna had stressed the significance of pluralism and minority rights for both the US and India, characterizing them as evolving democracies striving for even greater inclusivity and equality.