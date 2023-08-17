Kerala CM Set to Launch Textbooks with NCERT-Removed Content on Aug 23

Next week, Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to unveil revised textbooks for standards 11 and 12. These textbooks include content that was omitted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The decision by NCERT to exclude significant topics like the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and the Gujarat riots from the syllabus drew widespread criticism.

V Sivankutty, the General Education Minister, revealed that the updated textbooks will be launched by the Chief Minister at the Government HSS for Girls in Cotton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram, on August 23. He emphasized that Kerala maintains its distinct syllabus up to standard 10. Therefore, the exclusion of pertinent subjects by NCERT from the textbooks for these classes will have no impact on Kerala’s curriculum.

Sivankutty underlined that Kerala cannot endorse the alterations introduced by NCERT in humanities subjects such as history, sociology, and political science. While textbooks must evolve to stay current, he asserted that changes cannot be applied to the nation’s history and fundamental constitutional values.