Kerala Government Offers Free KSRTC Rides for Students from Underprivileged Homes

The Kerala State Government has taken a significant step by introducing a policy to grant free travel on KSRTC (Kerala State Road Transport Corporation) buses to students hailing from the most economically disadvantaged households. This initiative was unveiled by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a meeting centered around the government’s proposed Extreme Poverty Eradication Scheme, demonstrating the administration’s dedication to uplifting the underprivileged.

The identification of 64,006 families in Kerala facing extreme poverty, as determined through a comprehensive door-to-door survey carried out by the Local Self-Government Department, underscores the urgency of this endeavor. With an ambitious goal of eradicating extreme poverty by November 2025, the state government is committed to achieving this target in two phases—within the current year and by the close of 2024.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized the multifaceted approach of this initiative. In addition to the provision of free KSRTC bus rides for educational purposes, he emphasized that students from economically challenged families would have the opportunity to pursue education in schools situated near their homes after completing their tenth standard. This holistic support extends to higher education through scholarships, stipends, and complimentary meals at college canteens—a comprehensive effort to eliminate barriers to education and foster a brighter future for the state’s disadvantaged youth.