Latest research on ‘Ötzi,’ the Neolithic Iceman has revealed something unexpected about his genetic heritage

New research concerning “Ötzi,” the Neolithic Iceman, has unveiled an unexpected facet of his genetic heritage. Ötzi’s exploration has undergone extensive scrutiny in the past, and this latest investigation involved the creation of a high-coverage genome.

Published in the journal Cell Genomics, the report on this recent research reveals a departure from earlier depictions of Ötzi. Notably, scientists have disclosed that Ötzi possessed characteristics distinct from previous assumptions. The analysis has revealed that Ötzi had dark skin, dark eyes, and even a receding hairline.

Albert Zink of the Eurac Research Institute for Mummy Studies in Bolzano, Italy, stated to Reuters, “We could confirm some things like he had brown eyes, but we found out that the skin color is much darker than we thought. We found out that he was most likely bald, so he had that genetic predisposition to lose his hair.”

Previous research had identified a genetic kinship between Ötzi and modern Sardinians. However, researchers now believe that these conclusions were drawn before a broader spectrum of human genomes became accessible.

Zink added, “The main difference was regarding his ancestry because we could on one hand confirm that he had this typical Anatolian ancestry that is typical for the Neolithic people that came from Anatolia and migrated to Europe at the time.”

The recent study has illuminated that over 92 percent of Ötzi’s genetic composition traces back to early Anatolian farmers. This revelation sheds new light on the migratory history of Europeans.

The findings of the report also suggest that the Alpine region acted as a genetic barrier, restricting genetic interchange between Ötzi’s population and other communities situated to the north and west of the Alps.

Ötzi, hailed as one of the most remarkably preserved ice mummies, was discovered by hikers in the Tyrolean Alps in 1991. Standing at approximately 160 centimeters (about 5 feet 2 inches) tall, Ötzi was around 45 years old when he met his demise from an arrow wound inflicted by an unknown attacker approximately 5,300 years ago.