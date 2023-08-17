Lightning strikes in Odisha: 5 dead, 7 injured

On Wednesday, several incidents of lightning strikes occurred in various parts of Odisha, resulting in the tragic loss of five lives and injuries to seven others, according to officials. In Balasore district’s Jaleswar and Basta areas, three individuals lost their lives, and approximately four individuals sustained severe injuries due to lightning strikes. A distressing report from Mayurbhanj district indicated that a woman lost her life, and her daughter suffered injuries when lightning struck them while they were in a forest near Singiti village. Additionally, one fatality was reported in Kherang panchayat, Bhadrak district, as a person was struck by lightning, and two others sustained injuries in Mousudha panchayat. The injured individuals are currently receiving medical treatment at hospitals.