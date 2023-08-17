‘Major void in scientific community, strategic world’: PM Modi condoles Ex- DRDO chief VS Arunachalam’s demise

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of former Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief Dr. V.S. Arunachalam, saying that his death leaves a major void in the scientific community and the strategic world. He said that Arunachalam was admired for his knowledge and rich contribution towards strengthening India’s security capabilities.

Taking to his official handle on X, PM Modi posted, ‘V.S. Arunachalam’s passing away leaves a major void in scientific community and the strategic world. He was greatly admired for his knowledge, passion for research and rich contribution towards strengthening India’s security capabilities. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti’. The 87-year-old veteran scientist passed away in the US on Wednesday. The family of Arunachalam, issued a statement on Wednesday announcing his passing in the United States. ‘With great sadness and a sense of immense loss, we would like to convey the demise of Dr V S Arunachalam. He passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by close family in California’, the statement added.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also expressed grief at the death of Arunachalam. He said he considered himself privileged to work closely with him on the India-US relationship. He said that their trip across the United States is among the memories that he treasures. ‘Deeply grieved to learn of the passing away of Dr. V S Arunachalam, former Scientific Advisor to Raksha Mantri. Was a mentor to so many on defense, technology and nuclear matters’, the EAM posted on X, formerly Twitter.

‘Had the privilege of working closely with him, especially on the India-US relationship. Our trip across the United States in 1986 is among the memories that I treasure. Om Shanti’, he added. Taking to its official handle on X, the DRDO posted, ‘DRDO salutes the visionary leadership of late Dr VS Arunachalam, first DRDO scientist to head DRDO and to assume office of SA. His dedication to advancing technology has left an enduring mark. May his legacy continue to inspire progress’.