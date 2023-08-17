Malappuram senior gifts land for stadium, fostering community sports.

In a heartwarming gesture, an elderly woman residing in Chaliyar panchayat has generously donated a substantial two-acre land for the construction of a new stadium, aiming to invigorate sports within the locality.

During the handover of the land to the panchayat officials, Akampadam Kunnola Karthyayani Amma conveyed a touching request: that the forthcoming stadium bear the name of her departed husband, Kunnath Appunni Nair. Her wish was warmly embraced by the authorities, setting the stage for the realization of Chaliyar’s sports enthusiasts’ long-held aspiration.

The land, an 80-cent parcel near Akampadam town, had historically been used by local children for play, with the approval of her late husband. Following his passing in April 2021, the family contemplated selling the property, which was met with disappointment from both sports enthusiasts and the panchayat administration. This was the sole communal play area in the vicinity, and Karthyayani Amma understood the loss it would entail for the youngsters who enjoyed their recreational activities there.

Ultimately, a decision was reached to sell the plot, using a portion of the proceeds to purchase a new tract of land capable of hosting a stadium. Supported wholeheartedly by her five children—Usha Devi, Anil Kumar, Sethumadhavan, Sindhu, and Sandeep—Karthyayani Amma moved forward with her vision.

The previous year witnessed the sale of the 80-cent plot near Akampadam town, and in its place, a spacious two-acre parcel was acquired in a nearby area. After formally registering the property in her name, Karthyayani Amma transferred ownership to the panchayat secretary via a gift deed.

A momentous occasion was held in Akampadam to commemorate this extraordinary act. Karthyayani Amma presented the gift deed to the local MLA, P K Basheer, in the presence of representatives from local sports clubs, marking a significant step towards realizing the rejuvenation of sports in the region.