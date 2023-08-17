Man City secures maiden UEFA Super Cup with shootout victory over Sevilla.

Manchester City displayed remarkable composure, prevailing over Sevilla 5-4 in a penalty shootout to secure their inaugural UEFA Super Cup victory, following an intense encounter culminating in a 1-1 draw after regular time.

Sevilla gained an early lead as Youssef En-Nesyri’s commanding header found the net in the 25th minute. However, City’s response was swift, with 21-year-old Cole Palmer heading in an equalizer in the 63rd minute.

The match unfolded in scorching conditions at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, with Sevilla’s aggressive high pressing posing numerous challenges for City’s defense. En-Nesyri’s persistence paid off, as he capitalized on a counter-attack to score.

Erik Lamela squandered a promising opportunity for Sevilla, but City gradually asserted control. Despite an almost decisive header by Nathan Ake in added time, the match proceeded to penalties.

City captain Kyle Walker acknowledged the challenging nature of the game, noting, “We have to be more clinical but we got the job done.” He also discussed his penalty-taking role, explaining, “If anyone played with me they know I don’t like taking penalties because I don’t like letting people down if I miss. Pep put me in at five. (I wanted to) show leadership. Luckily it went in and was the winning one.”

Ultimately, City’s perseverance and Walker’s pivotal penalty sealed their historic UEFA Super Cup victory.