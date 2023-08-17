Massive landslides in Manipur block road, leaving 500 trucks stuck on highway

Heavy rainfall has triggered extensive landslides in Manipur’s Noney district, resulting in the blockage of the Imphal-Silchar highway. This has left approximately 500 cargo vehicles stranded, according to officials. The landslides occurred on National Highway 37, affecting several sections including Irang and Awangkhul part 2, Khongsang and Awangkhul, and Rangkhui village. Efforts are currently underway to clear the road and resume traffic movement.

The continuous heavy rains over the past few days are responsible for these landslides. As a result, a significant number of goods vehicles are marooned along various points of the highway due to the roadblocks. This situation threatens the supply of essential commodities in a region already grappling with violence-related disruptions. The state has been experiencing ongoing ethnic conflicts for more than three months, causing over 160 fatalities. The violence, coupled with prolonged road blockades in the past, has severely impacted the transportation of goods and has had a debilitating effect on daily life.

It’s important to note that the Noney district faced a tragic incident in June of the previous year when a massive landslide struck a railway construction site, resulting in the deaths of at least 61 individuals. This incident highlights the region’s vulnerability to such natural disasters, exacerbating the challenges faced by its residents.