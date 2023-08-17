More than 38% of Gujarat’s people ‘undernourished’, states NITI Aayog

Gujarat’s nutrition situation presents a significant challenge, with over 38.09% of the state’s population considered undernourished, as reported by the National Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) study released by NITI Aayog in July this year. The report highlights a notable disparity in nutrition access, with rural regions being more severely affected, with 44.45% lacking proper nutrition, while urban areas exhibit a lower but still concerning figure of 28.97%.

Surprisingly, states historically perceived as less developed—such as Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh—have shown comparatively better nutrition performance than Gujarat. The state ranked fourth in terms of stunted children based on data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS 5), with 39% of children being underweight for their age.

Gujarat’s health metrics are also alarming, with a ranking of second for both wasted and underweight children, standing at 25.1% and 39.7% respectively. These statistics reflect the state’s inadequate health performance.

Delving into the MPI figures, Atman Shah, an Economics Professor at St Xavier’s College in Ahmedabad, noted a concerning trend. In 2016, 41.37% of households in Gujarat had at least one malnourished member, a figure that decreased only slightly to 38.9% by 2021. This compares to a more significant improvement in West Bengal, where malnourished households reduced from 33.6% to 27.3% during the same period. The statistics underscore the gravity of the nutrition problem and the pressing need for improvement in Gujarat’s nutritional landscape.