Palakkad Officer Allegedly Takes ‘Costly Pen’ from Detained Man

The district police chief has recommended a departmental inquiry into the station house officer (SHO) at Thrithala, who stands accused of stealing a valuable pen from a detainee. The officer in question is Thrithala circle inspector Vijayakumar. The district police chief’s report, submitted to the inspector general of police (northern zone), details the allegation that Vijayakumar took a pen worth Rs 60,000 from Faisal, a resident of Nhangattiri, who was arrested under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 2007 (KAAPA) in June.

Remarkably, when Faisal was apprehended, not only was his pen not returned to him, but there was no record of it in the general diary (GD) either. During the preliminary inquiry, the SHO offered an explanation for this by suggesting that the pen might have contained a concealed camera. In the course of the investigation, relevant CCTV footage from the police station was gathered to shed light on the matter.

According to sources, Faisal has a history of repeated offenses, with over a dozen registered cases against him, many of which are non-bailable offenses. Recently, the Thrithala police had visited Faisal’s residence for his arrest. It is also noteworthy that he filed a complaint about the missing pen with the chief minister’s office. A source from the Thrithala police station shared these insights with Onmanorama.