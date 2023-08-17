Present NDA have no vision: Slams Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, after paying tribute to late Ex- PM Vajpayee

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar returned to Patna from the national capital on Thursday after paying homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary.

Reacting to the allegations that he returned back empty-handed without meeting any leader of the INDIA alliance, Nitish Kumar said that he had gone to Delhi only to pay tribute to the former Prime Minister as he served as minister in the late PM’s cabinet. Nitish also alleged that the present BJP led NDA did not have any vision.

Nitish Kumar said, ‘I paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary in Delhi and apart from that I did not have a word with anyone else. I had gone to Delhi for a limited time. The NDA meeting was held only after the formation of INDIA’. CM Nitish Kumar said that NDA was named in 1999 and a lot of meetings used to be held during that time.

CM said, ‘I had a very close relationship with the late prime minister so I went to pay homage to him. During his tenure meetings used to be held regularly. After the formation of INDIA. now they have again started to hold meetings’. On the allegation that he did not meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Bihar CM said that he went to Delhi for a very short period of time and if required he would talk to the INDIA alliance leaders over the phone. ‘We often have a conversation when required’, he added. The Bihar CM further said, ‘Next INDIA alliance meeting is going to be held on August 31 and September 1, the present NDA has no vision. The 2024 poll result would be decided in the interest of the country’.