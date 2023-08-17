Rahul Gandhi wrote Kerala CM provide greater compensation in cases of medical negligence

Rahul Gandhi, a member of Congress, wrote to Pinarayi Vijayan, the chief minister of Kerala, pleading with him to put in place suitable safeguards against instances of medical malpractice. Gandhi advised CM Vijayan to create a strong structure for handling complaints in order to prevent the general populace from having to resort to the streets in search of justice.

On November 30, 2017, Kozhikode Pantheeramkavu native Harshina had surgery for her third delivery at Kozhikode Medical College. After giving birth, she endured excruciating pain for several years. A metal object was found in her stomach when she went to a private hospital and underwent a CT scan.

Outside the state secretariat, Harshina has been demonstrating in favour of people accused of medical malpractice.

The Congress MP said that the letter was made in reference to Harshina, a Kozhikode local ‘who has been battling long-term health problems due to shocking medical negligence during surgery she underwent at the Kozhikode Medical College in 2017.’

In fact, a significant operation was performed at Kozhikode Medical College on September 17 of last year in order to remove the scissor-like apparatus that had been implanted in her stomach for the previous five years.

In a letter to the chief minister of Kerala, Rahul Gandhi expressed his sadness at learning that Harshina was from his district and had endured more than five years of excruciating physical and mental suffering as a result of medical malpractice.

‘I understand that several enquiries have been initiated and she has been offered a compensation of Rs 2 lakh. However, in light of the unique circumstances of this case, I request the state government to kindly look into her demands and offer adequate compensation,’ he wrote.

During his most recent visit to the Wayanad constituency following his reinstatement as a Lok Sabha MP, Rahul Gandhi also met Harshina and her family.