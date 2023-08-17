Rajasthan government forming ‘Balinath Board’ to uplift the Bairwa community

The government of Rajasthan has opted to establish the ‘Balinath Board’ with the task of suggesting necessary provisions for the advancement of the Bairwa community. A statement clarifies that these recommendations will arise from a survey that evaluates the social, economic, and educational necessities of the community. The board’s composition will include five non-official members, consisting of a chairman, vice-chairman, and three additional members.

Heading the administrative responsibilities of the board will be the Social Justice and Empowerment Department. The primary goal of the ‘Balinath Board’ is to propose specific measures aimed at uplifting and benefiting the Bairwa caste. This initiative highlights the government’s focus on addressing the needs of underprivileged communities through targeted strategies and policies. The survey-based approach ensures that the recommendations are well-informed and tailored to the unique requirements of the Bairwa population in Rajasthan.