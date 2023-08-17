Rajouri in J-K experiences mild earthquake; no damage reported

On Thursday, an earthquake measuring 3.6 on the magnitude scale hit Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. Fortunately, no damage has been reported as per officials. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) has identified the epicenter of the tremor to be in the mountainous regions of Rajouri. The seismic event occurred at precisely 3:49 am.

The earthquake’s depth was calculated to be 10 kilometers beneath the surface. Its geographical coordinates were pinpointed at a latitude of 33.33 degrees north and a longitude of 74.20 degrees. These details highlight the specific location and characteristics of the seismic occurrence.

While the magnitude of 3.6 suggests a relatively mild earthquake, any seismic activity has the potential to raise concerns due to the possibility of damage or disruption. However, in this case, it appears that the tremor did not result in any harm to structures or infrastructure. Efforts to monitor and understand seismic events play a crucial role in assessing the impact and ensuring public safety. The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of natural events and the importance of preparedness in regions prone to such occurrences.