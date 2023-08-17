Reports: Britney Spears is splitting from her husband Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari are reportedly ending their marriage. According to multiple sources, Sam Asghari has initiated divorce proceedings. A representative for Asghari, aged 29, has chosen not to provide comments on the matter. Similarly, no statements have been released by a spokesperson for Spears, aged 41. Insiders close to the couple have informed People magazine that they have decided to separate.

Spears and Asghari initially crossed paths in 2016 on the set of her music video for “Slumber Party.” Their romantic journey led to their marriage in June 2022, a significant event as it occurred following the end of Spears’ conservatorship.

The wedding took place in Los Angeles, with around 60 guests present, including notable figures such as Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Selena Gomez.

However, concerns about Spears’ well-being within her inner circle arose earlier in February of this year.

Reports circulating in March indicated potential strains in their marital relationship. At the time, Asghari’s representative, Brandon Cohen of BAC Talent, denied these rumors. Cohen addressed photos showing Asghari and Spears without their wedding rings, clarifying that Asghari had simply removed his ring due to filming obligations for a movie.

Prior to their marriage, Asghari played a supportive role in Spears’ life, standing by her side during her mental health treatment in 2019 and offering assistance in her legal battle against her father and conservator, Jamie Spears.

In June 2021, Britney Spears broke her silence by testifying in her conservatorship case. Throughout her legal journey, Asghari consistently stood as a source of strength for her, even using his Instagram Story to showcase his support for the #FreeBritney movement by wearing a corresponding T-shirt before a court hearing.