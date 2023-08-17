Rescue efforts ongoing after flash floods, rainstorms in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh claimed 81 lives

In Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, constant rains and landslides resulted in 81 casualties, while rescue efforts to the injured and body recovery from rubble from several house collapses were ongoing.

The next four days are expected to bring sporadic but heavy rainfall to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, according to the weather office.

As more remains were found on Wednesday, the death toll in Himachal Pradesh, which had been lashed by rain, increased to 71. “In the last three days, at least 71 individuals have died, and 13 more remain missing. Since Sunday night, a total of 57 bodies have been found, according to Principal Secretary (Revenue) Onkar Chand Sharma, according to news agency PTI.

Since Sunday, the hill state has seen torrential rains that have caused landslides in a number of districts, including Shimla, where three neighborhoods—Summer Hill, Fagli, and Krishna Nagar—have been particularly seriously affected.

Since the start of the monsoon on June 24, 214 individuals have perished in rain-related accidents across the state, while 38 remain missing, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Rescue efforts are underway in the regions of Krishna Nagar and Summer Hill. Aditya Negi, the deputy commissioner for Shimla, told PTI that a body has been found at the Summer Hill site.

According to him, 13 dead have so far been found in Summer Hill, five in Fagli, and two in Krishna Nagar. The Shiva temple at Summer Hill, which fell on Monday, may yet include some bodies that are buried in the debris.

Families in about 15 houses in Krishna Nagar have relocated to safer areas out of concern for landslides brought on by the nonstop rain.

In the past 24 hours, 1,731 people have been evacuated from flood-affected regions of Kangra district’s Indora and Fatehpur sub-divisions, according to Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal.

According to Jindal, the operation to rescue residents from flood-affected areas is ongoing with the help of Army men, NDRF, and Air Force helicopters.

According to a meteorological official, Himachal Pradesh has already had 742 mm of rain in 54 days of the current monsoon season, compared to the 730 mm average for the season between June 1 and September 30.

According to Surinder Paul, director of the Shimla Meteorological Centre, the amount of rain that fell on the state this July eclipsed all previous records for the month dating back fifty years.