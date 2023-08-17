Residents of Jamia Millia Islamia’s Ambedkar Hostel protest due to poor food quality

Several students from Jamia Millia Islamia organized a protest on Wednesday, claiming that the quality of food provided in a hostel of the institution is inadequate. This resulted in the deployment of police personnel, as reported by officials. A video circulating on social media purportedly displays a group of students protesting near the university’s entrance.

Roughly 50 to 60 students residing in the Ambedkar Hostel of Jamia Millia Islamia are participating in the protest. They assert that the food being served to them is of substandard quality. A senior officer mentioned that the Assistant Commissioner of Police and the local Station House Officer (SHO) are present at the scene.

The protest has emerged as a response to the alleged unsatisfactory dining conditions within the hostel. This incident highlights the students’ dissatisfaction and their attempt to draw attention to the matter through a collective demonstration.