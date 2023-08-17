Sandra Bullock appears post-boyfriend’s death amid ‘Blind Side’ dispute & support from Hollywood.

Actress Sandra Bullock stepped into the public eye once again, marking her first appearance after the tragic passing of her longtime boyfriend Bryan Randall. Bryan, who had been battling ALS, sadly succumbed on August 5, 2023.

The Mirror reported that the 59-year-old actress was seen driving through the streets of Beverly Hills with a dog in her lap. The sighting came mere hours after NFL star Michael Oher made headlines by filing a lawsuit against Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy. Oher’s lawsuit alleges that the Tuohys had lied about legally adopting him and had exploited his life story for personal gain in the acclaimed film ‘The Blind Side’, a role that earned Bullock an Academy Award for Best Actress in 2010.

Sandra and Bryan’s love story began in 2015 when he worked as a photographer for her child’s birthday party. Their relationship flourished over the years, and just two years ago, Sandra openly referred to Bryan as the “love of her life” and a “saint,” even as he privately battled his health issues.

Though Sandra continues to grapple with the weight of grief from her recent loss, she has found solace in the unwavering support of her close friends and family. Heat Magazine reported that while she mourns, she draws strength from her strong support system. Her sisters, relatives, and LA friends have been by her side, checking on her well-being and offering comfort.

The Hollywood community has also rallied around Sandra during this trying time. Notable figures like Jennifer Aniston, Keanu Reeves, Sylvester Stallone, and Ryan Reynolds have extended their kindness and support to her, which she reportedly finds overwhelming and heartwarming.

Meanwhile, the situation takes an intriguing turn as NFL player Oher confronts the Tuohys legally. Oher’s petition asserts that he was never legally adopted by the Tuohys and suggests that his life was exploited for their personal gain. The Tuohy couple vehemently denies these claims. If proven true, these allegations could cast doubt on the authenticity of the Oscar-winning film ‘The Blind Side’, raising questions about the foundation on which the acclaimed drama was built.