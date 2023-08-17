Teen Murders 12-Year-Old After Rejected Proposal in Maharashtra

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra’s Thane district as a 20-year-old man, Aditya Kamble, carried out a fatal stabbing of a 12-year-old girl. The unsettling event, which occurred in Kalyan’s Teesgaon locality, saw the young girl losing her life due to multiple stab wounds inflicted by Kamble. The motive behind this gruesome act was revealed to be the girl’s rejection of Kamble’s proposal for a romantic relationship. Shockingly, the attack took place in front of the girl’s mother. Kamble’s actions did not stop there, as he consumed phenyl, a disinfectant, in an attempt to end his own life.

Tragically, despite efforts to save her, the girl succumbed to her injuries while receiving medical treatment. Speaking about the incident, an official revealed that Kamble’s suicide attempt was unsuccessful, and he is currently receiving medical care in a hospital. The authorities have taken swift action in this case, as Kamble has been booked not only under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 for murder but also under section 309 for attempting to commit suicide.

According to accounts from the victim’s neighbors, Kamble had been waiting at the girl’s building for her to return from tuition classes on the evening of the incident. Upon the girl’s arrival with her mother, Kamble reportedly pushed the mother aside and proceeded to repeatedly stab the minor with a knife, resulting in the tragic loss of her life. This disturbing incident sheds light on the serious consequences of unaddressed emotions and the need for better mental health support in our communities.