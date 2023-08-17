UN chief Antonio Guterres reiterate his call for the deployment of a multinational force in Haiti

The United Nations leader, Antonio Guterres, has once again emphasized his call for the deployment of a multinational force in Haiti.

Guterres, in a communication addressed to the UN Security Council, penned, “I continue to appeal to Member States to dispatch a multinational force that is not part of the United Nations, comprised of specialized police units and military support teams.”

Over the course of months, Guterres and Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry have been imploring for the deployment of forces to the beleaguered Caribbean nation.

Haiti, as reported by AFP, is grappling with a combination of humanitarian, political, and security crises that have overwhelmed both its ‘fragile’ government and security forces.

Nevertheless, despite their efforts, several countries have shown hesitancy in taking action. This reluctance, as detailed by the news agency, is rooted in the fear of becoming embroiled in a violent and intractable situation.

In July, Kenya made known its willingness to lead a multinational police intervention aimed at training and aiding Haiti’s police forces. Nairobi also extended assistance by offering to contribute 1,000 officers.

In his communication, Guterres stressed the “urgent need” for deployment and commended Kenya’s offer. He also acknowledged that the Kenyan initiative has garnered support from The Bahamas and Jamaica. Furthermore, he noted the “pronouncements made by Antigua and Barbuda regarding potential contributions.”

He added, “Dealing with Haiti’s security predicament necessitates a range of enforcement measures, including active utilization of force in targeted police operations against heavily armed gangs.”

For this initiative to come to fruition, the Security Council’s approval is essential. The United States, which currently holds the Council’s rotating presidency, has pledged resources to support the deployment. Additionally, both the US and Ecuador have committed to advocating for authorization for the deployment.

Farhan Haq, spokesperson for Guterres, stated, “We are hopeful that other nations will also step forward with the necessary personnel and facilities, and that the Security Council will advance the recommendations put forth by the secretary-general.”

Over the past seven years, starting in 2016, elections have not been conducted in the impoverished Caribbean nation. Nearly 80 percent of the capital city, Port-au-Prince, is under the control of gangs that frequently perpetrate violent crimes.