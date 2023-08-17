UP ATS apprehends five Naxalites

On August 17, 2023, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) apprehended five suspected Naxalites in Basantpur village of Ballia district. These individuals were believed to be engaged in propagating Naxalite ideology across various districts in Uttar Pradesh through proxy organizations. The ATS reported that one of the arrestees was a female Naxalite connected to a bank robbery case in Madhuban, Bihar, which led to the death of two policemen.

The Superintendent of Police, S Anand, mentioned that the district police were on high alert following the arrest, and they were acting based on information provided by the investigating agency. The detained suspects, all residents of Ballia district, were found in possession of significant quantities of Naxal literature, pamphlets, handwritten messages, electronic devices, and weapons.

The ATS revealed that they had received intelligence indicating that prominent members of the banned Naxalite organization, CPI (Maoist), were enlisting fresh recruits and disseminating their ideology through proxy entities. This activity aimed to expand their influence in districts neighboring Bihar and Jharkhand, with the ultimate goal of initiating an armed rebellion and establishing their ideological governance within the country.

Following the demise of Sandeep Yadav, also known as Rupesh, a key leader in the central committee of CPI (Maoist), another leader named Pramod Mishra, alias Budhau, formed an ad hoc committee in Purvanchal through Santosh Verma, alias Mantosh, the organization’s secretary. The committee reportedly engaged in recruiting both men and women from various parts of Purvanchal, providing them with training as part of their efforts.

The ATS’s action reflected the ongoing efforts to counter the expansion of Naxalite activities and prevent the spread of their ideology in the region. The arrests shed light on the persistent challenge posed by Naxalite groups in certain parts of India.