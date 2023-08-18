Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold edged higher marginally. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 58,399 per 10 gram, up Rs 109 or 0.19%. Silver futures were at Rs 70,400, higher by Rs 382 or 0.55%. Gold futures ended with losses of Rs 384 per 10 gram on Thursday, while silver futures rose Rs 328 per kg.

Price of spot gold gained 0.2% to $1,892.70 per ounce. It touched its lowest since mid-March on Thursday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,923.20. Price of spot silver jumped 0.8% to $22.86 an ounce and platinum climbed 1% to $898.40. Palladium added 1.1% to $1,230.72

The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.8% to 887.50 tonnes . On the Comex, gold futures were trading at $1,922 per troy ounce on Friday, up $7.30 or 0.38% while silver futures were at $22.8900, lower by $0.175 or 0.770%.