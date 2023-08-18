Expert Panel to Investigate Repeated Vehicle Fires, Suspects Unauthorized Modifications as Cause

Recent incidents of unexplained vehicle fires in Kerala, particularly among cars, have raised significant concerns among motorists. These inexplicable fire hazards have led to injuries and fatalities among riders. To address this alarming issue, a technical committee has been established to thoroughly investigate instances of sudden vehicle fires during operation as well as while stationary.

Heading the committee is the Road Safety Commissioner, with esteemed members including Dr. S P Sunil, former Joint Director of the Forensic department, technical expert K J Ramesh, Professors Manoj Kumar and Kamal Krishna, the Inspector General of Police (Traffic), and the Additional Transport Commissioner.

The committee has been entrusted with the task of delivering its comprehensive findings within a span of two months. Preliminary discussions held among officials and representatives from vehicle manufacturers have indicated that a significant proportion of these fires can be attributed to issues within the electrical circuitry.

One of the primary contributors to these alarming fire incidents has been identified as unauthorized modifications made to the vehicles. Many of the components and wiring involved in such alterations are of subpar quality. To address this concern, Transport Minister Antony Raju emphasized that workshops responsible for carrying out these modifications would be held accountable for any resulting fire accidents, and appropriate measures would be taken against them.

The decisions taken during these deliberations were reached in a meeting attended by Transport Secretary Biju Prabhakar, Transport Commissioner S Sreejith, Additional Transport Commissioner Pramod Shankar, representatives from prominent vehicle manufacturers and distributors, as well as technical experts. This collective effort seeks to provide a comprehensive understanding of the causes behind these troubling incidents and formulate effective strategies to ensure the safety of both drivers and passengers on the roads of Kerala.