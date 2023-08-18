Sikh man in his 20s charged with stabbing two people during a community event in Southall, west London

The Metropolitan Police released an official statement on Thursday, August 17, stating that a young Sikh man has been charged with stabbing two individuals at a community event in Southall, located in west London.

The statement conveyed that Gurpreet Singh, aged 25, has been charged with several offenses and appeared before the Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court in London.

The charges include attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, two counts of GBH with intent, affray, threats with a bladed article, and possession of two bladed articles, according to the police statement as reported by news agency PTI.

Singh, who has been remanded in custody, is scheduled to appear at Isleworth Crown Court in London on September 14.

The incident occurred during a community event related to India’s Independence Day in Southall on August 17. Videos emerged on social media showing a clash involving pro-Khalistani extremists and police officers pursuing suspects.

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Sean Lynch, responsible for neighborhood policing in Ealing, west London, expressed recognition of the considerable concern the incident has aroused. He acknowledged that the event had been largely peaceful and celebratory and urged people to avoid speculating on the incident.

Another man in his 20s was arrested at the scene but was later released on police bail pending further investigation, according to PTI reports.

A female police officer involved in detaining one of the attackers sustained a minor wound on her hand, which did not require medical treatment.

The investigation is being conducted by Met Police detectives from the West Area CID. A Section 35 Dispersal Order, which allows authorities to disperse crowds, has been lifted.

In recent times, various incidents and protests involving pro-Khalistani activists have been reported in countries such as the United States, Australia, and Canada. Security was heightened around the Indian embassy in Washington DC due to protests by Khalistani supporters on Indian Independence Day.

In a separate incident last month, Khalistani supporters allegedly attempted to set fire to the Indian consulate in San Francisco. While no significant damage or injuries occurred, the incident prompted a police investigation.

US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemned the vandalism and attempted arson, stating that such actions against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats are criminal offenses.