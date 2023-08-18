Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 dominates the box office with an astounding performance

Sunny Deol’s movie “Gadar 2” is currently dominating the box office with an incredibly impressive performance. The film is experiencing a remarkable run in theaters, and in just one week since its release, it’s on the verge of entering the prestigious 300 crore rupees club.

This film, serving as a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster “Gadar,” has garnered an overwhelmingly positive response from the audience. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the extraordinary figures for the movie’s earnings. Up to this point, the film has amassed a staggering 285 crore rupees at the box office, and it’s poised to swiftly reach the 300 crore rupee milestone.

In a post shared on the social media platform X (previously known as Twitter), Taran Adarsh expressed, ”Historic accomplishment… #Gadar2 achieves a sensational total in its first week… Expected to cross ?300 crore TODAY [second Friday]… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr, Mon 38.70 cr, Tue 55.40 cr, Wed 32.37 cr, Thu 23.28 cr. Overall: ?284.63 cr. #Indian box office.”

“The unparalleled popularity of #Gadar2 is creating a sensation in mass audiences… The excitement for this film is unparalleled… Actually, after a very long time, both multiplexes and single screens in mass regions are witnessing this level of excitement. #Boxoffice.”

The movie is on track to surpass the successes of hit films like Salman Khan’s “Sultan” (300 crore rupees), Deepika Padukone’s “Padmaavat” (302 crore rupees). Additionally, within a matter of days, the film is expected to surpass the lifetime collections of movies like “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” (320 crore rupees), “War” (317 crore rupees), “Tiger Zinda Hai” (339 crore rupees), “PK” (340 crore rupees), and others.

This film claims the position of the second-highest opening in Bollywood for the year 2023. According to the box office tracking source Sacnilk, the movie raked in around 40 crore rupees on its debut day. These remarkable numbers made it the second-best opener of the year, with Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan” still retaining the top spot. “Gadar 2” began its box office journey with an impressive 55 crore rupees.

Helmed by director Anil Sharma, the movie also features a star-studded cast including Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simratt Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, Rohit Chaudhary, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Rakesh Bedi, Dolly Bindra, and more.