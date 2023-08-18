Vigilance Probes Kuzhalnadan’s Land Deal as Resurvey Commences

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has initiated a preliminary inquiry into the land transaction involving Mathew Kuzhalnadan MLA in Chinnakanal, Idukki district. This inquiry is prompted by a complaint filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, raising concerns about the deal.

It’s important to note that the current proceedings are not a full-fledged investigation but rather an initial assessment of the issues outlined in the petition. Alongside the Vigilance Bureau, the state special branch of the Kerala Police’s intelligence division and the revenue department’s investigation wing have spent the last three months examining Kuzhalnadan’s land deal.

Kuzhalnadan, presently serving as the Muvattupuzha legislator, acquired the Chinnakanal property in March 2021 for Rs 1.92 crore. However, discrepancies arise when comparing this value to the Rs 3.5 crore he reported in the Election Commission affidavit of the same month. He explains this disparity by indicating that a portion of the land was registered later, although payment had been made earlier. He further justifies the difference by claiming substantial expenditures on land and building improvements. Notably, his personal earnings between 2013 and 2021 only amounted to Rs 91.58 lakh.

The Vigilance is primarily investigating how an individual with an income of less than Rs 1 crore over eight years could obtain a property worth Rs 3.5 crore within a single year in 2021. Additionally, allegations that Kuzhalnadan’s partners are acting as proxies (benamis) are also under scrutiny.

The complaint presented to the Vigilance also accuses village and panchayat officials of aiding Kuzhalnadan. This aspect of the case will also be thoroughly examined.

In response to the Vigilance’s directive, the Revenue Department conducted a resurvey of the land near Kuzhalnadan’s ancestral home. The resurvey, conducted on Kuzhalnadan’s property in Ayankara, Kadavoor village, Kothamangalam Taluk, Ernakulam district, aimed to investigate claims that unassigned land adjacent to his ancestral house was leveled and occupied. This development came after a complaint was lodged by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).