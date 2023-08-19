Elon Musk Plans to Remove Account Blocking Capability, X Reveals

Social media giant X, previously known as Twitter, is poised to eliminate a key safeguard allowing users to block accounts, as announced by its owner Elon Musk. This move, marking another polarizing decision for the company under his ownership, raises eyebrows. The block function on X permits users to curtail certain accounts from reaching out to them, viewing their posts, or following them.

In a platform post, Musk declared, “Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature,’ except for DMs,” referring to direct messages. However, the mute feature will be retained, which shields users from seeing designated accounts without notifying those accounts of the action, unlike blocking.

Musk, a self-proclaimed advocate of free speech, has drawn criticism for his approach, viewed by some as irresponsible. Under his tenure, researchers have observed an uptick in hate speech and antisemitic content on the platform, while governments accuse the company of lax content moderation.

This decision could potentially bring X into conflict with guidelines laid out by Apple’s App Store and Google Play by Alphabet. Apple mandates that apps with user-generated content possess mechanisms to block abusive users. Similarly, Google Play Store requires apps to provide an in-app system for blocking both content and users.

At present, X, Google, and Apple have not furnished responses to comment requests. Responding to anti-bullying advocate Monica Lewinsky’s plea to retain this “critical tool to keep people safe online,” CEO Linda Yaccarino defended Musk’s choice, emphasizing their commitment to enhancing user safety. She urged users to continue providing feedback as the company develops an improved alternative to the existing block and mute functions.

With Musk overseeing product and engineering teams and Yaccarino at the helm of other divisions, including legal and sales, X’s evolving direction remains a subject of scrutiny.