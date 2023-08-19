Jharkhand HC directs CBI investigation into Rs 1000 crore unlawful mining matter

The Jharkhand High Court has instructed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct an investigation into an unlawful mining case located in Sahibganj district. The court’s directive entails completing the preliminary inquiry (PE) and delivering the findings within a span of one month.

The decision for this probe was made by Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi, a solitary judge, in response to a criminal writ presented by Vijay Hansda. In his petition, Hansda sought a CBI inquiry, highlighting incidents of illegal mining in the aforementioned region. Hansda’s plea to the court detailed his efforts to halt illicit mining activities. During these endeavors, he encountered opposition from Pankaj Mishra, a representative of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and an MLA. Mishra allegedly issued threats of severe repercussions against Hansda.

Interestingly, Hansda had previously submitted an Interlocutory Application (IA) seeking to withdraw the writ petition, asserting that it hadn’t been filed by him. However, the court dismissed this application, upholding the authenticity of his claim. Notably, Vijay Hansda holds the status of being one of the witnesses under scrutiny by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering investigation connected to illegal mining proceeds. Hansda’s attempts to thwart the unauthorized mining activities occurring on Nimbu Pahar were met with confrontation by Pankaj Mishra.

In sum, the Jharkhand High Court’s directive for a CBI investigation stems from Vijay Hansda’s plea and pertains to the case of unlawful mining in Sahibganj district. The court’s insistence on pursuing the matter aligns with the broader efforts to combat illicit activities in the region, especially given Hansda’s role as a key witness in an ongoing money laundering inquiry related to illegal mining.