Know how to retrieve old tweets

Mumbai: Twitter now known as X is the most popular micro-blogging website. It has millions of users across the world.Twitter allow its users to retrieve old tweets.

Method 1: Twitter Advanced Search: Twitter’s advanced search feature offers an easy way to search for old tweets without requiring access to third-party apps.

Follow these steps:

Log in to your Twitter account and navigate to Twitter’s advanced search page.

In the ‘From these accounts’ field under the Accounts subheading, enter your username.

Provide any available information about the tweet(s) you’re searching for. This could include keywords, hashtags, mentioned accounts, or specific date ranges.

Click the ‘Search’ button. You’ll be presented with a list of top tweets from the specified period.

To view all tweets from that time frame, click on the ‘Latest’ tab. This will display a complete list of tweets you sent within the specified date range, organized in reverse chronological order.

Method 2: Downloading Your Complete Tweet Archive:

Visit https://twitter.com/settings/account.

Under ‘Your Account,’ click on ‘Download an archive of your data.’ Follow the prompts to re-enter your password and select a verification method.

Click ‘Request archive’ under ‘Twitter data.’ It may take a few days for Twitter to prepare your archive. You’ll receive a push notification and email notification when it’s ready.

Access your archive by clicking on the notification or visiting https://twitter.com/settings/account and selecting “Download an archive of your data” under ‘Your Account.’

Click ‘Download archive’ to obtain a .zip file containing all your Twitter activity, including old tweets.

Once the .zip file is on your desktop, open the file named ‘Your archive.html.’ This will display a summary of your Twitter activity. To see your old tweets, click on the ‘Tweets’ section.