Nithya Menen Stars in Masterpeace: Stream the New Malayalam Web Series on This Platform

Disney+Hotstar has unveiled its latest Malayalam OTT web series following the success of ‘Kerala Crime Files’, which debuted on the platform in June. Directed by Sreejith N, known for ‘Oru Thekkan Thallu Case’, the upcoming series titled ‘Masterpeace’ is set to captivate audiences with its blend of family drama and entertainment. Starring Sharafudheen, Nithya Menen, Renji Panicker, Maala Parvathi, Shanthi Krishna, and Ashokan, the show, produced by Mathew George, is scheduled to premiere on Disney+Hotstar in September.

Excitement surrounds the release as Nithya Menen, a part of the cast, shared her anticipation by stating, “Can’t keep calm cause a Master ‘Peace’ is brewing. You’re gonna looovvvee it.”

The series will be accessible in seven languages – Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.

Previously, ‘The Kerala Crime Files’, directed by Ahammed Khabeer, acclaimed for movies like ‘June’ and ‘Madhuram’, focused on a murder investigation. The series gained praise for its remarkable cast performances and engaging storytelling from diverse quarters.