TRAI’s Fresh Rules Tackle Call Drops and OTP Delay Effectively

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is introducing new guidelines to ensure Quality of Services (QoS) for phone calls and internet services. In the latest draft regulations, companies will be required to enhance their service quality.

In a recent development, TRAI released a consultation paper titled ‘Review of Quality-of-Service Standards for Access Services (Wireless and Wireline) and Broadband Services’. This move is in response to multiple complaints from subscribers about call drops and various network-related issues following the introduction of 5G services in India.

Furthermore, the new QoS standards will also extend to one-time password (OTP) SMS services, addressing the issue of delayed SMS delivery. As per the proposed regulations, consumers should receive OTP SMS within a span of 20 seconds.

TRAI’s proposition involves consolidating the QoS standards for all voice and data services, regardless of their access medium, into a single comprehensive regulation. This initiative aims to merge the existing three regulations into one cohesive framework.

To gather input from stakeholders, TRAI has issued the consultation paper, welcoming written comments until September 20, 2023. Stakeholders are also invited to submit counter-comments by October 5, 2023.

The complete consultation paper is available on TRAI’s official website, providing interested parties with comprehensive insights into the proposed changes and seeking their valuable feedback.