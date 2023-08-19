UIDAI advises against using email or WhatsApp for Aadhaar updates, citing security concerns.

Beware of unsolicited email or WhatsApp messages urging you to provide documents for updating your Aadhaar. These could be fraudulent attempts. The Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) emphasizes that authentic Aadhaar updates never involve email or WhatsApp requests.

To ensure accuracy, Aadhaar updates should be done via the official website or Aadhaar facilitation centers, as per UIDAI guidelines. Although updating documents every 10 years isn’t mandatory, it’s encouraged to maintain precise data.

You have until September 14 to update documents free of charge on the UIDAI portal. Public facilities like Akshaya centers charge Rs 50 for the service.

In an effort to prevent fraudulent sales, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) is now updating vehicle documents with Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers of owners. Previously, while an Aadhaar-linked number was needed for new vehicle registration, it wasn’t mandatory for used vehicle sales. The MVD’s decision follows a High Court notice due to instances of vehicles being sold without owners’ knowledge.

Owners can now add their Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers to the National Register of Vehicles through the Vahan portal.