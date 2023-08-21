Haryana duo nabbed for using ‘high-tech’ methods to cheat in VSSC exam at Thiruvananthapuram.

Two individuals were apprehended on Sunday following allegations of misconduct during the nationwide examination held for recruitment to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram. The suspects, identified as Sunil (26) and Sumith (25), both hailing from Haryana, were taken into custody.

According to the authorities, the accused were discovered engaging in dishonest practices during the VSSC technician (electrician grade B) exam by utilizing mobile phones, Bluetooth headphones, and smartwatches. The duo was caught sharing questions through a screen viewer and formulating answers by listening through headphones, as per a report by Manorama News.

The arrests were carried out by law enforcement teams from the Museum and Medical College stations, acting on a tip-off. Sumith and Sunil participated in the exam at St. Mary’s School at Pattom and Cotton Hill School respectively. The police officials visited the examination venues and apprehended the two culprits in the act.

Officers from the police department revealed that both candidates managed to respond to all the questions presented to them.