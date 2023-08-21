Maoist factions assault guards, ignite weighbridge in Jharkhand

A Maoist faction carried out an attack on a weighbridge within the Tubed DVC coal mines area in Latehar district, Jharkhand. The incident, which occurred at around 2 am, involved the assault of five security guards and the setting ablaze of the weighbridge. The Maoist group, known as Jharkhand Lal Tiger (JLT), claimed responsibility for the attack through a pamphlet left at the scene. Latehar Police Station’s Ashutosh Kumar reported that the guards were beaten by the Maoist faction and a truck-weighing unit was intentionally destroyed. The pamphlet contained a warning from the group, threatening repercussions for the mining company if operations continued without engaging in discussions with the faction.

The assault took place approximately 110 km away from the state capital Ranchi, raising concerns about the security situation in the region. The incident highlights the ongoing challenges and tensions between certain Maoist factions and industrial operations in Jharkhand, underscoring the need for dialogue and resolution to prevent further escalation of such conflicts.