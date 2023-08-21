MLA Kuzhalnadan Vows Apology if CM’s Daughter Veena’s Allegations Disproved

Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan has stepped up to CPM leader A K Balan’s challenge regarding his accusations against Chief Minister’s daughter, Veena T. Mathew has openly stated that he would extend an apology to Veena if his claims of tax evasion on her part are proven incorrect.

Over the weekend, Mathew alleged that Veena’s company, Exalogic Solutions, had evaded payment of Rs 1.72 crore in Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) during its transaction with Kochi-based CMRL. Dismissing this accusation, A K Balan countered on Sunday, urging Kuzhalnadan to take the matter to court and asked if he would be willing to retract his political career and publicly apologize if Veena were to demonstrate that she had indeed paid the IGST.

Embracing the challenge, Kuzhalnadan inquired of Balan what his stance would be if Veena failed to disprove the charges.

He stated, “I’m prepared to apologize. I’m an ordinary individual, whereas Balan is a prominent leader. My question is, what would be his course of action if Veena is unable to substantiate her tax payment? Veena must release the documents pertaining to the IGST payment of Rs 1.72 crore. I’m allowing 24 hours for the CPM to validate Veena’s innocence,” as he addressed the media.

Meanwhile, former minister Thomas Isaac took a swipe at Kuzhalnadan for finally conceding that Chief Minister’s daughter Veena had indeed received funds from CMRL for services rendered by her company.

“Now, the debate over the ‘monthly quota’ for the CM’s daughter concludes. Neither Kuzhalnadan nor his supporters should utilize the term ‘monthly quota’ anymore. The saga has concluded. Clarification concerning the IGST payment remains outstanding, awaiting reassessment by the appropriate department,” Thomas Isaac noted on his Facebook page.

Mocking Kuzhalnadan, Isaac remarked that hardly any other attorney would have encountered such a loss in a case instigated by himself.

Kuzhalnadan initiated his offensive against Veena and CPM subsequent to a recent Malayala Manorama report that detailed Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd’s disbursement of a total of Rs 1.72 crore to the CM’s daughter between 2017 and 2020.

As per the news article, which cited the recent ruling of an Interim Board for Settlement, the Kochi-based company previously maintained an agreement with Veena’s IT firm for consultancy and software support services.