Mohanlal’s captivating ‘Jailer’ cameo fuels call for character’s own spinoff

Mohanlal’s dynamic appearance in ‘Jailer’ has earned resounding praise throughout Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Despite his brief 5-10 minute on-screen presence, his magnetic aura has left fans yearning for more of his signature style. A fervent call for a spinoff film centered around the character Mathew has emerged among devoted enthusiasts.

Simultaneously, Nelson’s earnest desire to direct a feature-length movie starring Mohanlal goes beyond mere words. Cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan reveals that Nelson painstakingly crafted a detailed backstory for Mathew’s persona.

Intriguingly, both Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar’s cameo roles received comprehensive background treatments by Nelson. Mathew, who ostensibly manages a leather exporting business in Mumbai, is clandestinely involved in smuggling operations.

“Mohanlal sir’s scenes were captured in Hyderabad. Initially, we contemplated an alternate location. However, just two days before filming, Nelson had an epiphany to set the scene within a garage room. The dimly lit room was intricately illuminated under my guidance. The concept of Mohanlal sir donning an apron bespeckled with simulated blood was also the brainchild of Nelson. Every facet was meticulously curated by Nelson, resulting in captivating narratives that could potentially serve as a launchpad for a spinoff film,” recounts Vijay.

In one pivotal scene, Mohanlal’s Mathew unveils his assortment of firearms to Rajini’s character. The astute observer will discern that the backdrop is swathed in leather, hinting at an obscured chamber. Nelson’s shared insights divulge that the company operates within a 1950s-era edifice in South Mumbai. As Mohanlal’s character makes his entrance, the entire office staff rises from their seats, as they are an integral part of his leather enterprise. Evidently, each character boasts an intricately woven and richly developed backstory.