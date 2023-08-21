Security forces engage in clash with terrorists in J-K’s Pulwama

On Sunday, an exchange of gunfire erupted between security forces and militants in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to local police. The encounter is said to have occurred in the Larrow-Parigam area of Pulwama. The Kashmir Zone Police took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the incident, stating that both the police and security forces were actively engaged in the situation. The tweet read, “Encounter has started in Larrow-Parigam area of #Pulwama. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Details shall follow.” As of now, no casualties have been reported on either side.

Pulwama has been a region of conflict and unrest in the past, with sporadic encounters between security forces and militants. Such incidents continue to highlight the complex security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Encounters like this one underscore the challenges faced by security personnel in maintaining peace and stability in the region. The response of security forces and the ongoing efforts to curb militancy remain central to the overall security strategy of the area. The situation is being closely monitored, and further details are awaited as authorities continue to manage the situation.