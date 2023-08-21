Tiger Shroff completes filming for ‘Ganapath Part 1’

Actor Tiger Shroff announced on Sunday that he has successfully wrapped up filming for his upcoming movie “Ganapath: Part 1,” a project he considers to be his most ambitious and demanding yet. The film, directed by Vikas Bahl of “Queen” fame, is India’s inaugural dystopian action thriller. Scheduled for release on October 20, the first installment of “Ganapath” will hit theaters. Tiger shared the news via his official Instagram account, sharing a set of images from the shoot’s final day.

“Pooja Entertainment’s Ganapath: Part 1,” a joint effort with Good Co, features not only Tiger Shroff but also Kriti Sanon and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in a significant role. The movie’s production is overseen by a team including Bahl, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani.