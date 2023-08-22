Amit Shah visits Kalyan Singh’s bastion, considering OBC votes in strategy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath collaborated in pursuing ‘Mission 80’ for the upcoming 2024 election battle in Uttar Pradesh. The objective of this mission is to secure victory in 80 seats, with a focus on consolidating support from the significant OBC voter base, a pivotal segment of the electorate. The occasion was the second death anniversary of former UP CM Kalyan Singh, acknowledged as a powerful OBC leader, observed as ‘Hindu Gaurav Divas’.

Emphasizing Kalyan Singh’s commitment to marginalized sections, Shah and Yogi paid tribute, using terms like ‘Babuji’ and champion of Hindutva, respectively. They urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to rally behind the BJP by voting for them across all 80 constituencies, deeming it a befitting tribute to the late ‘Babuji’. Shah expressed admiration for Kalyan Singh’s work in empowering the marginalized, stressing his embodiment of empathy and avoidance of caste-based politics.

Shah also credited PM Modi for granting constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes, contributing to the empowerment of backward castes. He highlighted Kalyan Singh’s role in the realization of the upcoming Ram Temple, recounting his decision to resign as Chief Minister instead of taking action against devotees during the Ayodhya movement. This gesture left an indelible mark on people’s memories, symbolizing his commitment to the cause.