BTech graduates join Army as Agniveers, enhancing tech capabilities

The Army has been drawing technically skilled young people through the Agnipath recruitment program, enhancing its modernization efforts. According to a source, the initial two groups saw a significant increase in technically qualified individuals, with 5% having diplomas or ITI qualifications and 15% being graduates, a substantial improvement from earlier groups.

The introduction of technically adept individuals aligns with the technological demands of contemporary warfare. These recruits, possessing advanced technical skills, will play a crucial role in shaping ongoing future technological initiatives within the Army.

The success of the first two Agniveer batches highlights its role in propelling the Indian Army closer to its goal of becoming a youthful and technology-savvy force. The Agniveer scheme is expected to recruit around 1.75 lakh individuals between 2022 and 2026, contributing to a more youthful unit profile. Under the new system, recruits serve for four years, and then approximately 25% are reselected to serve on a permanent basis, diverging from the previous model of 15 years of service with a pension.